Congress missed uniform code bus twice, with Triple Talaq Bill it has a third chance: Modi

Manish Anand By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Claiming that the Congress missed the bus on adopting a Uniform Civil Code on two occasions, first in 1951 and then in 1986, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said it now has another opportunity to remedy the situation by supporting the triple talaq bill.

Replying to the motion of thanks to the President’s address, Modi also sought to set the tone for the next five years by invoking first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s call to duty, asking lawmakers to emulate it.

Combating Congress’ criticism of the ruling BJP only speaking of achievements of the past five years and ignoring contributions of others, Modi said the UPA governments from 2004-14 never acknowledged the good works of the six years of the Vajpayee-led NDA government.

“You don’t even acknowledge contributions of P V Narasimha Rao and Manmohan Singh. I’ve on two occasions from the Red Fort said we acknowledge contributions of all the Central and state governments in taking the country forward,” said Modi.

Asserting that the fight against corruption will continue, the PM quipped: “it’s not Emergency that the government will send people to jail; that job is of the judiciary.”

He was apparently responding to Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Choudhary’s barb that despite allegations of financial irregularities, party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi continue to be in the Lok Sabha.

Arguing that his government is committed to gender equality and empowering women, Modi said: “The Congress first missed a chance to implement the common civil code in 1951. Another opportunity came with the Shah Bano case.”

His claim that a former Congress minister had quoted party leaders as saying during the Shah Bano debate, “if they (Muslims) want to live in gutter, let them be,” created some flutter.