Home Nation

Congress missed uniform code bus twice, with Triple Talaq Bill it has a third chance: Modi

Asserting that the fight against corruption will continue, the PM quipped: “it’s not Emergency that the government will send people to jail; that job is of the judiciary.”

Published: 26th June 2019 02:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2019 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi. (File | PTI)

By Manish Anand
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Claiming that the Congress missed the bus on adopting a Uniform Civil Code on two occasions, first in 1951 and then in 1986, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said it now has another opportunity to remedy the situation by supporting the triple talaq bill.

Replying to the motion of thanks to the President’s address, Modi also sought to set the tone for the next five years by invoking first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s call to duty, asking lawmakers to emulate it.

Combating Congress’ criticism of the ruling BJP only speaking of achievements of the past five years and ignoring contributions of others, Modi said the UPA governments from 2004-14 never acknowledged the good works of the six years of the Vajpayee-led NDA government.

“You don’t even acknowledge contributions of P V Narasimha Rao and Manmohan Singh. I’ve on two occasions from the Red Fort said we acknowledge contributions of all the Central and state governments in taking the country forward,” said Modi. 

Asserting that the fight against corruption will continue, the PM quipped: “it’s not Emergency that the government will send people to jail; that job is of the judiciary.”

He was apparently responding to Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Choudhary’s barb that despite allegations of financial irregularities, party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi continue to be in the Lok Sabha. 

Arguing that his government is committed to gender equality and empowering women, Modi said: “The Congress first missed a chance to implement the common civil code in 1951. Another opportunity came with the Shah Bano case.”

His claim that a former Congress minister had quoted party leaders as saying during the Shah Bano debate, “if they (Muslims) want to live in gutter, let them be,” created some flutter.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Congress Narendra Modi Uniform Civil Code Triple Talaq Triple Talaq Bill PM Modi
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Praja Vedika demolition underway on Tuesday night. An advocate moved house motion petition in HC against demolition. (Photo | Prasant Madugula)
Jagan's government bulldozes TDP-built 'Praja Vedika'
Chennai Dosa, a popular South Indian restaurant in Southampton, is frequented by India players like Dinesh Karthik and Vijay Shankar.
Breakfast of champions: This UK restaurant is Team India's go-to dosa destination
Gallery
A clinical performance from Australia helped them ease through to the semis | AP
Australia become first side to clinch World Cup semi-final berth after England win
DAS BOOT (1981): An adaptation of Lothar-Gunther Buchheim's 1973 novel of the same name, the film narrates the 'Battle of the Atlantic.' It depicts both the excitement of battle and the tedium of the fruitless hunt through the eyes of a bunch of patriotic
International Day of the Seafarer: 10 Hollywood sea adventure movies to watch before you die
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp