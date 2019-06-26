Home Nation

Congress leadership likely to meet next week, Rahul set to discuss strategy for poll-bound states

After refusing to meet senior leaders initially, Rahul, who had offered to resign as Congress chief at the CWC meeting on May 25, has met party leaders in the last few days.

Published: 26th June 2019 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2019 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

Congress president Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi during the Congress Working committee meeting

Congress president Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi. (File | EPS)

By Richa Sharma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A month after the Lok Sabha election results, the Congress Working Committee is likely to meet next week to discuss future roadmap for the party in the backdrop of Rahul Gandhi’s insistence to step down as the party chief. 

After refusing to meet senior leaders initially, Rahul, who had offered to resign as Congress chief at the CWC meeting on May 25, has met party leaders in the last few days.

According to party sources, he continues to stick to his stand of quitting even though he is addressing party affairs that need urgent attention.

He is scheduled to meet party leaders from three election-bound states of Maharashtra, Haryana and Jharkhand on June 27-28. 

“During the meeting, the CWC members would request him to continue as party chief. If he continues to remain adamant, then discussion could happen on possible names and options like working president or a presidium to lead the party,” said a senior Congress leader.    

While the CWC had rejected his resignation and asked him to restructure the party at all levels, Gandhi had refrained from meeting people and asked his sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to do the talking on his behalf.

Sources said the Congress chief met Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and party leaders from the state on Monday and would be meeting leaders from Maharashtra on Wednesday.

Congress general secretary in-charge of Maharashtra Mallikarjun Kharge and AICC secretaries for the state, along with the PCC chief, would be meeting Gandhi to discuss the party's preparedness for the Assembly election in the state due later this year.

ALSO READ | Congress can survive without a 'non-Gandhi' party head: Mani Shankar Aiyar

Gandhi will meet Congress general secretary in-charge of Haryana Ghulam Nabi Azad and party leaders from the state on Thursday and those from the national capital region of Delhi on Friday to ascertain their poll preparedness and chalk out the party's strategy going forward.

The fresh round of meetings will give a ray of hope to the party, which is looking up to its leadership for direction after its humiliating defeat in the Lok Sabha polls.

The grand old party has already dissolved it's Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka units and similar decisions are likely to come for other states too.

While a majority of Congress leaders is trying to convince Gandhi to change his decision, he is reportedly adamant on his plan and is learnt to have given some time to the party leaders to work out an alternative.

The sources said Gandhi's decision to meet state leaders would help infuse confidence in the party's rank and file.

While Assembly elections are due in Haryana and Maharashtra later this year, the Delhi polls are slated to be held early next year.

(With PTI Inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Priyanka Gandhi Sonia gandhi congress Congress Working Committee
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Praja Vedika demolition underway on Tuesday night. An advocate moved house motion petition in HC against demolition. (Photo | Prasant Madugula)
Jagan's government bulldozes TDP-built 'Praja Vedika'
Chennai Dosa, a popular South Indian restaurant in Southampton, is frequented by India players like Dinesh Karthik and Vijay Shankar.
Breakfast of champions: This UK restaurant is Team India's go-to dosa destination
Gallery
A clinical performance from Australia helped them ease through to the semis | AP
Australia become first side to clinch World Cup semi-final berth after England win
DAS BOOT (1981): An adaptation of Lothar-Gunther Buchheim's 1973 novel of the same name, the film narrates the 'Battle of the Atlantic.' It depicts both the excitement of battle and the tedium of the fruitless hunt through the eyes of a bunch of patriotic
International Day of the Seafarer: 10 Hollywood sea adventure movies to watch before you die
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp