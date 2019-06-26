G Kishan Reddy fails to answer AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi in Lok Sabha

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy, did not reply to a question posed by AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday on whether the Centre would conduct delimitation in Jammu and Kashmir in the future. Reddy said, “The State of J&K was not included within the purview of the Delimitation Act 2002 as Article 170, that deals with the delimitation of constituencies has not been extended to Jammu and Kashmir.” To another question on dates for Assembly elections in the State, Reddy said the ECI has not yet fixed any.