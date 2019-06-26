Haryana government adopts stricter law for cow protection in state

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Haryana government tweaked an existing law on Tuesday to protect cows in the state, authorising government functionaries to enter and search any vehicle or establishment suspected of illegally transporting cows or trading in beef and seize them.

The new Bill christened The Haryana Gauvansh Sanrakshan and Gausamvardhan (Amendment) Bill, 2019, replaced the one of 2015 and aims to be put ‘stricter but more practical’ law in place.

As per the amendment, any police officer not below the rank of a sub-inspector, or any person authorised by the government, “with a view to secure compliance with the provisions of this Act, or for satisfying himself that the provisions of this Act have been complied may enter, stop and search any vehicle used or intended to be used for the export of cows or beef”.

It says, “He may seize “cow or beef” in respect of which he suspects that any provision of this Act has been, is being or is about to be contravened, along with the vehicle in which such cow or beef is found, and thereafter take all measures necessary for securing the production of the cow or beef so seized, in a court and for the safe custody pending such production.”

The new Bill added also added that the officer can also search any premises used or intended for the slaughter of cows.