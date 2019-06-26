Home Nation

Ansar Ghazwatul Hind militant killed in gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir's Tral forest area

Police sources said security forces started a cordon and search operation in Branpathri forest area of Tral tehsil.

Indian Army

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Security forces on Wednesday killed an Ansar Ghazwatul Hind (AGH) militant in an encounter in a forest in Tral of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Branpatri forest area of Tral Wednesday morning following information about the presence of militants in the area, a police spokesman said.

The hiding militants opened firing on security personnel, who retaliated, triggering a gun battle, he said.

"One terrorist was killed in the gun battle while there were no casualties among the security forces," he added.

As per police records, the slain ultra was initially affiliated with proscribed terror outfit LeT and later joined the AGH, which was formed by Zakir Musa.

"Shabir, as per police records, was wanted by law for his complicity in several terror crimes, including attack on security establishments and civilian atrocities.

He was part of groups responsible for planning and executing terror attacks in the area," he said.

