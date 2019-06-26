Modi government’s poor economic policy forced Viral Acharya to quit, says Opposition MP

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Raising the issue of RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya’s resignation, an Opposition member in the Lok Sabha said the NDA government’s poor economic policy had forced him to quit.

C. Thomas, Kerala Congress (M) member, said GST and demonetisation were utter failures.

While poor farmers are threatened by banks, scamsters like Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya are on foreign soils, he said.

On Acharya’s resignation, he said, “Many renowned economists couldn’t work under the government because of the poor economic policy.”

Earlier, MoS, Housing and Urban Affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri was at the receiving end of Opposition’s ire for walking out before the matter he had raised was over.

Puri had moved a motion for election of two members to the Rajghat Samadhi committee and began to walk out even before Speaker Om Birla asked for a customary voice vote.

Congress MP Manish Tewari, backed by other party MPs, objected and the Speaker summoned Puri back.