Only BJP, CPM are democratic: BJP General Secretary P Muralidhar Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The BJP and the Communists, with their differing ideological beliefs, are generally found at the different ends of a political spectrum. However, on Tuesday, BJP General Secretary P Muralidhar Rao said that only BJP and CPI (M) are truly democratic when it comes to their respective internal party workings.

He was addressing the gathering at an event organised to remember the 44th anniversary of the declaration of National Emergency. He also slammed Congress for enforcing the Emergency 44 years ago and termed it as “murder of democracy”.