Home Nation

Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad countered by fellow party man in Lok Sabha

BJP lawmaker Rajiv Pratap Rudy countered his colleague Ravi Shankar Prasad in Parliament today.

Published: 26th June 2019 05:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2019 06:41 PM   |  A+A-

Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. (Photo | Screengrab)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A ruling BJP member in the Lok Sabha Wednesday countered Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad's remarks that during calamities, only state-run telecom operators provide free services to subscribers.

Responding to supplementaries during Question Hour, Prasad said during natural calamities such as floods and cyclones, only state-run telecom companies BSNL and MTNL extend free services to subscribers.

Rajiv Pratap Rudy (BJP) claimed that other private operators too extend free services. At this Prasad asserted that while private companies provide free services only for a couple of days, BSNL and MTNL provide free services till the calamity is over.

Rudy also claimed that often BSNL/MTNL calls drop but they are charged for.

He said since the companies are state run, when people do not get network, they end up blaming the government.

Some opposition members said Rudy should be made the minister to improve the state of affairs. He was a minister of state in the previous Modi government.

Prasad said it is important that state-run companies are in a good fiscal health.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajiv Pratap Rudy Ravi Shankar Prasad Telecom Minister Parliament
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs West Indies: Key players to watch out for
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal at the inauguration of SDMC’s Waste to Wonder park in Delhi on Thursday | naveen kumar
TNIE Explores: Seven wonders of the world recreated from waste
Gallery
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
HONG KONG: A strong demand for quality accommodation in locations popular with expat communities has put Hong Kong on top. IN PIC: Hong Kong skyline
The world's costliest cities for expats! Are any Indian?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp