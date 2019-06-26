Speaker Om Birla appreciated for extending Zero Hour for an additional two hours

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Sticking to his promise to allow members to raise issues concerning their constituencies, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday extended Zero Hour for additional two hours, drawing praise from MPs cutting across party lines.

Hailing Birla, Trinamool veteran Saugata Roy said the “Speaker has forgotten his hunger pangs to run the House at a stretch”. He also praised that the Speaker had set an example for the posterity in conducting the business of the House.

BJP MP Gopal Shetty lauded the Speaker for directing the government that the members’ issues raised in the House should be responded to within a month.

During the Zero Hour, members raised a host of issues, including drought conditions in parts of the country. DMK MP TR Baalu raised the issue of water scarcity in Chennai, while calling upon the Central government for intervention to mitigate the prevailing situation.

“There is a severe water crisis in Tamil Nadu. There is a case of water emergency in the state. Besides, 21 cities could face severe water shortage in the course of next few years,” Baalu said.

BJP MP Ramdas Tadas also raised the issue of water scarcity in Wardha and Amaravati regions of Maharashtra.

The Speaker eventually, gave a half-an-hour break after allowing the Zero Hour during which the members raised important matters related to their constituencies. Birla was unanimously elected Seaker last week.