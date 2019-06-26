SUV mows down three sleeping kids to death in Patna, angry mob lynches driver

By Express News Service

PATNA: Three children were killed and one suffered serious injuries when an SUV ran over them when they were sleeping on the footpath in Agamkua area of Patna late on Tuesday night. All the victims who come from extremely poor families are aged between 9 and 13.

The incident drew the attention of some passersby who raised an alarm, chased the SUV and caught hold of its driver and lynched him to death.

The unruly mob which didn't stop at the lynching thrashed the co-passenger of the SUV and damaged other vehicles creating a ruckus at the spot.

According to the police, the SUV was being driven rashly over the restricted speed limit which led to the tragic accident.

The victims have been identified as Raju Kumar (10), Halendra (9) and Rohit Kumar (13). The critically-injured 12-year-old Manish Kumar is undergoing treatment in the government hospital.

The Bihar government has announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the family of each of the deceased.