Jharkhand tribals fined Rs 500 for exercising franchise in 2019 Lok Sabha elections 

The Patthalgadi supporters are also trying to convince people to deny availing the benefits of government welfare schemes.

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: After a lull of less than a year, Patthalgadi is back to haunt the tribal-dominated villages in Khunti.

After becoming active in Bandgaon block of West Singhbhum, Patthalgadi supporters have started mobilizing people in the rural areas of Khunti once again and planning a grand celebration to mark the day when Patthalgadi was done in the villages on different dates a year back.

As per the reports coming from the interiors of Khunti, the fencing which was done around the stone plaque, are being replaced with new ones at Setagadha village under Dadihguttu Panchayat where Patthalgadi was first done on June 27, 2017.

Though people, this time are reluctant to speak on the issue, it is said that preparations are on to celebrate the second anniversary of Patthalgadi.

The Patthalgadi supporters are also trying to convince people to deny availing the benefits of government welfare schemes.

Such activities are being reported from Habuidih, Loboda, Dundpidhi, Kewda, Gutigadha, Murgidih, Madhat, Itnlitla, Tubil and Karunga villages located in and around Dadiguttu Panchayat, where people have been imposed fine of Rs 500 and were also forced to apologise for casting votes during Lok Sabha elections. 

“They are identifying people who voted during LS polls and those who did not, so that they can be boycotted and impose fine for exercising their franchise,” said President of Adivasi Sarna Samaj Lilu Pahan of Chitramu village.

2019 Lok Sabha Elections Patthalgadi
