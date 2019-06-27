Mumbai-Newark Air India flight makes precautionary landing in London after 'bomb threat' report

The bomb threat which forced Air India's Mumbai-Newark flight precautionary landing at London airport after turned out to be a hoax warning.
The Airport had issued an update on the situation and said that the plane is parked on an isolated stand away from the airport.
The Royal Airforce escorted the flight to the London Stansted Airport after the threat.
