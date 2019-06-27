Home Nation

Are you serious? Congress on Mamata's call for united opposition against BJP

The Trinamool Congress chief said the BJP is trying to run a parallel government in the state and parties like the Congress and the CPI(M) should join hands with the TMC to fight against it.

Published: 27th June 2019 04:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2019 04:03 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee. | (File | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday put a question mark on West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's "seriousness" in the fight against the ruling BJP.

"People say something and then go back on their words, it's her nature. If she is serious (about fighting against BJP) she'll have to talk to our senior leadership. The way BJP is growing in Bengal, it is due to Mamata ji's failures," Chowdhary said.

On Wednesday, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief said the BJP is trying to run a parallel government in the state and parties like the Congress and the CPI(M) should join hands with the TMC to fight against it.

Speaking in state Assembly recently, Banerjee had said: "Just see what is happening today in Bhatpara after giving them vote... We (opposition parties) have to continue our fight for the greater interest of the people."

"I feel all of us (TMC, Congress and CPI-M) should come together in the fight against the BJP. It doesn't mean we have to join hands politically. We can come together on common issues at the state and the national levels," she had stated.

Chowdhary was recently appointed the leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha.

Bharatiya Janta Party has made deep inroads in West Bengal in the recent Lok Sabha elections, winning 18 out of 42 seats. TMC's seat tally fell to 22 seats, 11 down from its earlier number.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Congress Mamata Banerjee CPI(M) TMC BJP
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
The Google Pixel 3a camera review
OH MY GIZMO | Google Pixel 3a: Worth buying just for the cameras?
Gallery
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp