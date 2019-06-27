Home Nation

Assault and 'bat'tery: BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya moves sessions court for bail

Akash's lawyers pleaded that through a special court has been set up for a trial of cases against legislators, the sessions court can very well decide on bail pleas.

In this video grab, BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya is seen raising a cricket bat to assault a municipal official in Indore on Wednesday | PTI

INDORE: BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya, arrested for assaulting a municipal corporation officially with a cricket bat, Thursday moved the sessions court here after the magistrate's court denied him bail.

The sessions court reserved its order after the issue of jurisdiction came up, as there is a special fast-track court set up in Bhopal for handling cases against MPs and MLAs.

Akash's lawyers pleaded that through a special court has been set up for a trial of cases against legislators, the sessions court can very well decide on bail pleas. The sessions court reserved its order on the issue.

Akash, son of BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, was arrested Wednesday after he was caught on TV cameras while assaulting the civic official while opposing demolition of an old house.

The judicial magistrate court Wednesday turned down his bail plea and sent him to judicial remand for 14 days.

