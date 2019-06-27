Home Nation

Assault and 'bat'tery: Sessions court refuses to hear BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya's bail plea

Akash, son of BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, assaulted municipal officer Dhirendra Singh Bias with a cricket bat and was arrested on Wednesday.

Published: 27th June 2019 09:25 PM

In this video grab, BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya is seen raising a cricket bat to assault a municipal official in Indore on Wednesday | PTI

By PTI

INDORE: BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya, arrested for assaulting a municipal official, Thursday failed to get relief from the sessions court here which refused to hear his bail application saying it has no jurisdiction.

Judge B K Dwivedi said the sessions court was not empowered to hear the plea as the case falls under the jurisdiction of a special fast track court set up in Bhopal to hear cases against public representatives.

He was arrested and a judicial magistrate court refused him bail Wednesday evening and sent him to judicial custody till July 11.

He was arrested and a judicial magistrate court refused him bail Wednesday evening and sent him to judicial custody till July 11.

He moved the sessions court for bail.

On the direction of the Supreme Court, special courts had been set up for expeditious hearing of cases against MPs and MLAs.

Akash's case should therefore be heard by the special fast-track court in Bhopal, the lawyer of Bias said.

"We pleaded that the Indore sessions court was competent to grant bail and later it can transfer the case to Bhopal court," Akash's lawyer Pushyamitra Bhargava said.

But the court held in its order that it did not have the jurisdiction and therefore it was rejecting the bail plea without considering its merit.

Akash, thus, will have to approach the Bhopal court.

TAGS
Akash Vijayvargiya Sessions court Akash Vijayvargiya bail plea
