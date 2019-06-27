CRPF jawan commits suicide in Chhattisgarh

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: A CRPF constable committed suicide by shooting himself at his base camp in strife-torn Bijapur district on Thursday, the police said.

Dipak Kumar Shah, a resident of Jharkhand and deployed in the 170 battalion of the CRPF in Bijapur, about 350 km south of Raipur, shot himself dead by his service weapon INSAS rifle.

“We are inquiring into the incident through the apparent reason behind the personnel committing suicide seems due to personal problems”, the CRPF spokesperson B C Patra told the Express.