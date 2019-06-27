Inebriated men throw stones at leopard at zoo in Vadodara, one held

By PTI

VADODARA: Two inebriated men threw stones at a leopard in a zoo here in Gujarat, prompting the civic authorities to step up security arrangements for the animals.

The incident took place at the civic-run Sayaji Baug zoo here on Wednesday when the leopard was sleeping in its enclosure.

"Two youths, who were drunk, threw stones at the leopard, but the animal was not injured," Vadodara Municipal Commissioner Ajay Bhadoo said on Thursday.

Curator Pratyush Patankar said that when some visitors brought the incident to the notice of the authorities, the zoo security guard caught one of the drunk men and thrashed him. But the other one ran away while the security guard was taking him to the zoo office.

"In view of the incident, we have decided to make special security arrangements, including the appointment of more security guards and installation of CCTV cameras, for the animals and birds lodged at the zoo," Bhadoo said.

The zoo, located in the 140-year-old Sayaji Garden here, is home to nearly 1,079 animals and birds of various species, with Asiatic lions being among the main attractions.