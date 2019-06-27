Mayawati flays BJP over religious attacks; questions UP govt on NITI Aayog health survey

By UNI

LUCKNOW: Hitting out at the BJP over rise in casteist and religious attacks in the country, Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati on Thursday said such incidents not only defame the country but also embarrasses the Prime Minister.

Taking to Twitter, Mayawati asked, "Why do the BJP-ruled state governments allow such crimes when it lets down the entire country?"

बीजेपी सरकारें ऐसे जातिवादी व धार्मिक उन्मादी जघन्य अपराध अपने राज्यों में लगातार क्यों होने देती हैं जिससे पूरा राज्य व वहाँ की सरकार ही नहीं बल्कि देश की भी बदनामी होती है और पीएम को भी शर्मिन्दा होना पड़ता है। वैसे अब तो पुलिस व सरकारी कर्मचारी भी इस नई आफत के शिकार हैं। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) June 27, 2019

In another tweet, she criticised the Uttar Pradesh government over the state's poor performance in a nationwide health index report released by the NITI Aayog "The NITI Aayog report is to shame the government that UP is the most backward state in the case of public healt.

नीति आयोग की रिपोर्ट सरकार को लज्जित करने वाली है कि जनस्वास्थ्य के मामले में यूपी देश का सबसे पिछड़ा राज्य है। तो फिर केन्द्र व यूपी में बीजेपी की सरकार होने पर ऐसी डबल इंजन वाली सरकार का क्या लाभ? ऐसा विकास करोड़ों जनता के किस काम का जिसमें उसका जीवन पूरी तरह से नरक बना हुआ है? — Mayawati (@Mayawati) June 27, 2019

It has turned to be on the last spot in providing health facilities to the people. What is the benefit of the double engine of Central and state government of one party. No point in spending crores of rupees if people have to live in a hell," the BSP president tweeted.

UP government, on Wednesday, had blamed the previous SP-BSP government for the bad condition of the health sector in the state by claiming that the survey was done in 2017 when the BJP government came to power.