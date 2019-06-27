Home Nation

Mayawati flays BJP over religious attacks; questions UP govt on NITI Aayog health survey

Mayawati on Thursday said incidents of religious attacks not only defame the country but also embarrasses the Prime Minister.

Published: 27th June 2019 03:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2019 03:37 PM   |  A+A-

BSP chief Mayawati

BSP chief Mayawati (File Photo | PTI)

By UNI

LUCKNOW: Hitting out at the BJP over rise in casteist and religious attacks in the country, Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati on Thursday said such incidents not only defame the country but also embarrasses the Prime Minister.

Taking to Twitter, Mayawati asked, "Why do the BJP-ruled state governments allow such crimes when it lets down the entire country?"

In another tweet, she criticised the Uttar Pradesh government over the state's poor performance in a nationwide health index report released by the NITI Aayog "The NITI Aayog report is to shame the government that UP is the most backward state in the case of public healt.

It has turned to be on the last spot in providing health facilities to the people. What is the benefit of the double engine of Central and state government of one party. No point in spending crores of rupees if people have to live in a hell," the BSP president tweeted.

UP government, on Wednesday, had blamed the previous SP-BSP government for the bad condition of the health sector in the state by claiming that the survey was done in 2017 when the BJP government came to power.

 

BJP Mayawati communalism Hate crime NITI Aayog Uttar Pradesh UP government NITI Aayog report
