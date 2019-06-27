Nirmala Sitharaman to look into demands of MPs for conducting bank exam in local language

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Thursday said she is looking into demands of MPs from southern states such as Karnataka for conducting bank recruitment exams in local language as well.

The issue was raised by G C Chandrasekhar of the Congress through a Zero Hour mention.

Speaking in Kannada, he said the Indian Banking Service examination and other recruitment tests should be held in Kannada language alongside English and Hindi for the convenience of local aspirants.

There was no translation available in the House and Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu translated his Zero Hour mention.

Naidu said a prior notice is necessary to make arrangements for translation if any member wants to speak in his native language or any of the 22 recognised languages.

Responding to concerns raised by Chandrasekhar, Sitharaman said MPs from Lok Sabha too had met on the issue which relates to all states which have their own language. "The matter is of serious concern," she said.

"I am seized of the matter. I will look into it and come back to the House."