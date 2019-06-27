Home Nation

Nirmala Sitharaman to look into demands of MPs for conducting bank exam in local language

The issue was raised by G C Chandrasekhar of the Congress through a Zero Hour mention.

Published: 27th June 2019 12:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2019 12:36 PM   |  A+A-

Nirmala Sitharaman is the first woman to be named Finance Minister.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Thursday said she is looking into demands of MPs from southern states such as Karnataka for conducting bank recruitment exams in local language as well.

The issue was raised by G C Chandrasekhar of the Congress through a Zero Hour mention.

Speaking in Kannada, he said the Indian Banking Service examination and other recruitment tests should be held in Kannada language alongside English and Hindi for the convenience of local aspirants.

There was no translation available in the House and Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu translated his Zero Hour mention.

Naidu said a prior notice is necessary to make arrangements for translation if any member wants to speak in his native language or any of the 22 recognised languages.

Responding to concerns raised by Chandrasekhar, Sitharaman said MPs from Lok Sabha too had met on the issue which relates to all states which have their own language. "The matter is of serious concern," she said.

"I am seized of the matter. I will look into it and come back to the House."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Karnataka Bank exams Congress
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
The Google Pixel 3a camera review
OH MY GIZMO | Google Pixel 3a: Worth buying just for the cameras?
Gallery
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp