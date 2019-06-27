Home Nation

NMDC invokes Termination Clause against 'negligent' BHEL

Notice has been served to the BHEL on the termination of the contract for their 'failure to be accountable and inordinately lagging to timely accomplish the allotted project'. 

Published: 27th June 2019 08:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2019 08:53 PM   |  A+A-

BHEL

BHEL (Photo | PTI)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: In a strong action taken against the Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), the state-run mining giant National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) has invoked the ‘Termination Clause’ in Raw Material Handling System (RMHS) Package at the greenfield integrated steel plant at Nagarnar in Bastar, south Chhattisgarh.   

According to the NMDC officials, the notice has been served to the BHEL on the termination of the contract for their “failure to be accountable and inordinately lagging to timely accomplish the allotted project”. 

The RMHS Package on engineering and construction works was awarded to BHEL on 1 August, 2011 at a cost of Rs 1395 crore.

“The stipulated date of completion of the project was 28 February 2014 but there is a huge delay of over 5 years to complete this package. Despite the matter being persistently pursued bye us at the NMDC and taken up during the various rounds of meetings at the ministry level, the BHEL has not accelerated the progress of the project. Even after 94 months since the commencement of the contract the RMHS is far from completion state”, the NMDC officials told the New Indian Express. 

The NMDC Chairman-Cum-Managing Director (CMD) N Baijendra Kumar has confirmed Express about bringing forth the Termination Clause’ after finding the progress of the BHEL work to be abysmal.

The miner company asserted that the work of M/s BHEL lacks the intent to complete the given undertaking.  “We will initiate steps for completion of the project through a new route soon”, the NMDC officials stated. 

The NMDC, which conceived steel plant in 2009-10, is setting up a three million tonne per annum (MTPA) integrated steel plant at Nagarnar.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NMDC BHEL
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
The Google Pixel 3a camera review
OH MY GIZMO | Google Pixel 3a: Worth buying just for the cameras?
Gallery
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp