Home Nation

Punctuality issues still plague railways

While the number of trains that started late from origin was 269 in March, the number went up to 296 in April and further rose to 334 by the end of May 2019.

Published: 27th June 2019 11:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2019 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The number of passenger trains that depart late from their origin and arrived late at their destination for the last three months have gone up.

While the number of trains that started late from origin was 269 in March, the number went up to 296 in April and further rose to 334 by the end of May 2019. In a similar trend, the number of trains arriving late at their destinations was 389 in March and rose to 628 in April.

The number, however, fell to 517 in May. Officials say that a number of external factors are causing delays in the starting and culmination of trains. “The factors are more external than internal. On our side, there is no reason why the trains should get delayed,” a ministry official said.

Officials say that reasons like terminal capacity, line capacity, inadequate infrastructure, increasing passenger and freight trains and weather conditions affect the punctuality of trains.

Throwing light on the measures taken by the ministry to tackle the problem of punctuality, the official said that GPS enabled devices have been devised by the railways to tackle weather conditions. 
“The devices have the ability to alert the drivers about upcoming signals, stations, signboards, etc and help to tackle adverse weather conditions,” he said.

An advanced signalling system is also being used by the Northern Railway to tackle these punctuality issues.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, after taking over the affairs of the ministry from Suresh Prabhu, had stressed on improving the punctuality of trains. He had introduced measures which were aimed at improving the punctuality of trains.

New innovations to make train travel safer than ever

The Conventional coaches being made at the Integrated Coach Factory (ICF) are being modified keeping in view the safety of passengers and reduction of accidents. Use of Ultrasonic Flaw Detection (USFD) has also been introduced to detect flaws. This helps in the timely removal of defective rails so that news one can replace them so as to avoid any undesirable accident.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Trains Train delay
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs West Indies: Key players to watch out for
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal at the inauguration of SDMC’s Waste to Wonder park in Delhi on Thursday | naveen kumar
TNIE Explores: Seven wonders of the world recreated from waste
Gallery
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
HONG KONG: A strong demand for quality accommodation in locations popular with expat communities has put Hong Kong on top. IN PIC: Hong Kong skyline
The world's costliest cities for expats! Are any Indian?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp