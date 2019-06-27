Home Nation

Railways planning to rope in private players to run trains

Delhi-Lucknow and Mumbai-Shirdi routes are being considered for the plan as a part of the ministry’s 100-day roadmap.

Published: 27th June 2019 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2019 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

Railways, train

For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indian Railways is planning to bring in private players to run trains on key routes as a part of the ministry’s 100-day roadmap.

According to sources, the Delhi-Lucknow and Mumbai-Shirdi routes are the ones that are being considered for this proposal.  “Indian Railways is looking to offer two trains to IRCTC for operation on haulage concepts with ticketing and onboard services,” a source said.

ALSO READ| Railways to spend Rs 50,000 crore to scrap manned crossings on Golden Quadrilateral route

Some other routes that are under consideration of the Railways are Ahmedabad-Mumbai, Bengaluru-Chennai and Trivandrum-Kannur. The main consideration for selecting these routes is that they are less than 500 km in length. Currently, the Delhi-Lucknow route has 50 trains on it and the Mumbai-Shirdi route is popular among pilgrims.

Initially, the official e-ticketing and catering arm of the national transporter, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), will be given two trains to run. Officials are hopeful that they will be able to operate at least one train within the next 100 days. The minimum specifications of onboard amenities, as well as the ticket cost, will be decided by IRCTC. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian Railways IRCTC Railways privatisation Railways private companies
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • tmranganathan
    in japan an this is in vogue since the sixties. also in the UK. the backward mindset of the redundant railway unions will object first but will cave in later.Managaing twelve lakh employees is impossible for the Indian railways. good decision
    5 hours ago reply
Videos
India vs West Indies: Key players to watch out for
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal at the inauguration of SDMC’s Waste to Wonder park in Delhi on Thursday | naveen kumar
TNIE Explores: Seven wonders of the world recreated from waste
Gallery
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
HONG KONG: A strong demand for quality accommodation in locations popular with expat communities has put Hong Kong on top. IN PIC: Hong Kong skyline
The world's costliest cities for expats! Are any Indian?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp