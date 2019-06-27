Home Nation

Sex racket busted in UP's Saharanpur

Advocate Sunil Chaudhary from this district had also filed a petition in the High Court regarding flesh trade in Saharanpur.

Published: 27th June 2019 06:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2019 06:49 PM   |  A+A-

handcuffs

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By UNI

SAHARANPUR: Six girls and four youths were arrested after a sex racket was busted in the Navin Nagar area of this district in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Thursday.

Superintendent of Police (City) Vineet Bhatnagar said that the High Court had recently directed that appropriate action should be taken against sex rackets by initiating a drive in Saharanpur.

Advocate Sunil Chaudhary from this district had also filed a petition in the High Court regarding flesh trade in Saharanpur.

In this respect, police conducted a raid in the Navin Nagar area on late Wednesday night and arrested seven girls and four youths.

A divisional officer Mindar Singh said that one of the arrested girls had been brought from Chandigarh.

She will be returned to her family.

The arrested youths include Anuj Kumar, Nishant, Dharmendra, Shekhar and objectionable items, 13 mobile phones and around 30,000 rupees were recovered from their possession.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sex racket UP sex racket Uttar Pradesh
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
The Google Pixel 3a camera review
OH MY GIZMO | Google Pixel 3a: Worth buying just for the cameras?
Gallery
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp