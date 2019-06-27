Sex racket busted in UP's Saharanpur

By UNI

SAHARANPUR: Six girls and four youths were arrested after a sex racket was busted in the Navin Nagar area of this district in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Thursday.

Superintendent of Police (City) Vineet Bhatnagar said that the High Court had recently directed that appropriate action should be taken against sex rackets by initiating a drive in Saharanpur.

Advocate Sunil Chaudhary from this district had also filed a petition in the High Court regarding flesh trade in Saharanpur.

In this respect, police conducted a raid in the Navin Nagar area on late Wednesday night and arrested seven girls and four youths.

A divisional officer Mindar Singh said that one of the arrested girls had been brought from Chandigarh.

She will be returned to her family.

The arrested youths include Anuj Kumar, Nishant, Dharmendra, Shekhar and objectionable items, 13 mobile phones and around 30,000 rupees were recovered from their possession.