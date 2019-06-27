Home Nation

Swaraj India to contest Haryana assembly polls, says party chief Yogendra Yadav

Instead of a manifesto with empty promises and false claims, Swaraj India will issue an "Imanpatra" with concrete policy proposals, said Yadav.

Swaraj India leader Yogendra Yadav. (Photo | AFP)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Swaraj India President Yogendra Yadav said on Thursday that the newly formed political party will take part in the upcoming assembly elections in Haryana and field candidates in all the constituencies. 

Yadav said that Swaraj India is here to change the grammar and established practices of politics in the state. "All other parties are here for the cultivation of power but Swaraj India is here for the cultivation of truth. We are here not to cut the harvests of five years but to sow the seeds of the upcoming five years," he said.

Yadav recalled that over the last four years, Swaraj Abhiyan and Swaraj India have been raising issues of agrarian distress, unemployment and corruption all over the country. It was due to the struggles of Swaraj India that government procurement of bajra and mustard increased in the state, he said.

Instead of a manifesto with empty promises and false claims, Swaraj India will issue an "Imanpatra" with concrete policy proposals, said Yadav. He delineated five issues, around which Swaraj India will run its election campaign: Farmers should be ensured at least one and a half times the price of all the input costs and complete freedom from debt, educated unemployed must be given a stipend by the government for searching jobs, consent of women in a Gram Sabha must be made compulsory to either open or run a liquor shop in the vicinity of the village, daily-wage labourers engaged in agriculture and other areas must be ensured minimum wages and there must be improvement in the deteriorating law and order in the state.

Swaraj India's national secretary Avik Saha highlighted the party's commitment towards women and youth. He said the party will give at least one-third of the tickets to women and another one-third to youth.

TAGS
Swaraj India Yogendra Yadav Haryana
