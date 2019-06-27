Home Nation

Tribal girl honoured for bold decision to shun marriage with a drunk groom

Mamata Bhoi of Gobardhan Badmal village under the Jujumura Block had refused to tie the nuptial knot with a man, who had come to marry her in an inebriated condition on May 12 this year.

Published: 27th June 2019 08:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2019 08:14 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

SAMBALPUR: The Odisha's Sambalpur district administration has felicitated a 20-year- old tribal girl for showing courage by refusing to marry a man who came for the marriage drunk.

Mamata Bhoi of Gobardhan Badmal village under the Jujumura Block had refused to tie the nuptial knot with a man, who had come to marry her in an inebriated condition on May 12 this year.

The baarat had to go back when the girl refused to budge from her decision.

Because of her bold decision, Mamata was felicitated at an official program in the presence of Sambalpur district collector, Subham Saxena and Sambalpur Superintendent of Police (SP), Sanjeev Arora on the occasion of International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on Wednesday.

The program was organised by the district administration along with the Department of Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD) and department of Excise.

The district administration felicitated Mamata with a shawl, citation and Rs 10,000 cash.

Mamata said: "When I saw the man in an inebriated condition at the wedding mandap, I immediately took the decision not to marry him. The man was unable to even stand as he was heavily drunk. I realised that I cannot lead a happy life with him."

"I instantly took the decision not to marry him. I dont think that I have done anything wrong," she said. Mamata hails from a financially poor family and it was quite a tough call for her to send back the groom from the wedding mandap.

But, she remained firm with her decision. Though her strong resolve left her family member astonished, they stood by her, said her aunt, Subasini Dharua. However, the marriage of Mamata has been fixed with a man of Brajarajnagar now," she said.

"By refusing to marry a drunkard, Mamata gave a message to all the girls that they should be very particular while selecting their spouse and she also gave the message to the all the girls that their life would be hell if they get married to the drunkard, said Sambalpur SP, Sanjeev Arora.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tribal Girl Woman Empowerment Drunk Groom Inebriated Groom
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
The Google Pixel 3a camera review
OH MY GIZMO | Google Pixel 3a: Worth buying just for the cameras?
Gallery
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp