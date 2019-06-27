Home Nation

Two men beaten up by cow vigilantes for allegedly transporting beef in Gurugram

An FIR has been filed against the two men for allegedly transporting beef in two mini-trucks by a cow vigilante.

cow smuggling, cattle, lynching

Image used for representational purpose only

By ANI

GURUGRAM (Haryana): Two men were allegedly beaten up by cow vigilantes on suspicion of smuggling cow beef on Sohna road in Gurugram on Tuesday.

An FIR has been filed by a cow vigilante, against the two men for allegedly transporting beef in two mini-trucks

The men were admitted to a civil government hospital here and later referred to Rohtak Medical College.

Police on Tuesday seized two vehicles loaded with meat on Sohna Road between Rajiv Chawk and Subhash Chawk in the city on the complaint of the cow vigilantes.

Sample of the meat was sent to a forensic lab to ascertain whether it was beef, as claimed by the cow vigilantes.

"A case has been registered under provisions of CS Act in the case related to meat seizure at Sohna Road here. We have sent the meat sample to forensic lab. The investigation is underway. We will take the probe forward based on forensic results," ACP, Crime, Shamsher Singh said. No one has been arrested in the case.

