Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh: Muslim brothers perform last rites of Hindu employee

The local sources said that Srivastava was working for Irfan and Farid Khan for the past 15 years and was considered by them as a member of their family.

Published: 27th June 2019 09:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2019 09:43 PM   |  A+A-

People gather to participate in the tehrvin bhoj of a Hindu man, conducted by his Muslim employers. (Photo | EPS)

People gather to participate in the tehrvin bhoj of a Hindu man, conducted by his Muslim employers. (Photo | EPS)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In an exemplary show of communal harmony and brotherhood, a Muslim family performed not only the last rites of a Hindu man but also observing the 13-day mourning period and completed all the rituals in accordance with sanatan dharma. They even held his ‘tehrvin’ in Hariram village of Bhadohi district recently.

‘Tehrvin’ is the thirteenth day of mourning after the death of a person and it culminates in feeding Brahmins, relatives and the acquaintances of the departed soul.

As per sources, Morari Lal Srivastava (65) used to work at a poultry firm owned by Irfan Mohammad Khan and Farid Khan in Bhadohi, eastern Uttar Pradesh.

On June 13, Srivastava, affectionately called Lala by his colleagues, died after being bitten by something venomous, while working on the poultry farm. However, it could not be established as to what bit Srivastava.

The police sources said as the deceased had no immediate family or distant relatives, his body was handed over to the Khans who performed his last rites with the help of other workers of the firm.

Last Tuesday, Khans organised the 'tehrvin' feast for the departed soul and invited people for the ceremony, following all the Hindu customs. They got the invitation cards printed with names of members of the Khan family and that of their firm.

The local sources said that Srivastava was working for Irfan and Farid Khan for the past 15 years and was considered by them as a member of their family.

"He was like an elderly family member and we did what should be done for any elderly member of a family," said Irfan Khan, while interacting with media persons.

He claimed that people were surprised to see him carrying out all the rituals and distributing invites.

Even before feeding the Brahmins on the 13th day on June 25, a 'shanti paath' was held. Similarly, on the 10th day (daswan) of mourning on June 22, all those who had performed the last rites got their heads tonsured following the norms.

Around a thousand people from both the Hindu and Muslim communities attended the ceremony.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hindus Muslims funeral Uttar Pradesh
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
The Google Pixel 3a camera review
OH MY GIZMO | Google Pixel 3a: Worth buying just for the cameras?
Gallery
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp