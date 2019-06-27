Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu urges people to resist temptation of indulging in drug abuse

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Governmental agencies alone would not be able to contain the magnitude of the problem of alcoholism and drug abuse in the country and different agencies should come together to address this issue, said Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday on the occasion of International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. State governments, NGOs and individuals have a societal responsibility to tackle the menace.

“There is a need to create awareness among people in order to drive home the point that the use of drugs is perilous and that they stay away from the temptation to use drugs,” said the Vice-President.

“Drug abuse is a global challenge and even developed nations find it difficult to counter the problem,” said Naidu. “The abuse of drugs can afflict persons of any age group and the youngsters are particularly more vulnerable,” he added.

“Enforcement agencies have a big responsibility to clamp down on this problem to ensure there is no passage of drugs,” the Vice-President said.

Naidu also reiterated that teachers and parents should not look down upon children who are overcoming drug addiction and they should be treated with care and affection.

Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Thawaarchand Gehlot said at the event that he is free from any kind of addiction, including betel nut and that people should try to dissuade addicts from having any kind of addiction.

As per WHO, around 4,50,000 people died from drug abuse in 2015. 167,750 of those deaths were directly associated to drug use disorders.