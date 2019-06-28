Home Nation

50% of over 9,000 vacancies in Indian Railways will be for women: Piyush Goyal

Around 2.32 lakh vacancies are to be filled in the Railways as 1.32 lakh seats are presently vacant and 1 lakh employees will retire in two years, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said.

Published: 28th June 2019 03:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2019 03:42 PM   |  A+A-

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal (File Photo | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday announced that 50 per cent of about 9,000 vacancies that are coming up for the posts of Constables and Sub-Inspectors in the railways will be for women.

Sharing this information, Goyal tweeted, "50% of over 9,000 vacancies that are coming up for the posts of Constables and Sub-Inspectors in the railways will be for women."

Goyal also wrote, "The work of Railway Protection Force (RPF) is to take care of railway's infrastructure, trains, stations etc. Government Railway Police (GRP) comes under the state government that looks after law and order. In the past two years, we worked successfully on the issue of women's safety and prevented small children from being misused and misguided."

Earlier on January 23 this year, Goyal had said that the Railways was in the process of recruiting four lakh people as 1.32 lakh seats were vacant and 1 lakh employees will retire in two years.

Speaking to media, Goyal had said: "Around 2.32 lakh vacancies are to be filled in the Railways as 1.32 lakh seats are presently vacant and 1 lakh employees will retire in two years. Last year, we started a mission to provide employment to 1.50 lakh people, which will be completed in the next two months."

"However, there are pending vacancies in old Group C and Group D and after adding them to the vacancies that are to be filled by the Railways in two years, it makes a total count of four lakh vacancies," he had said.

TAGS
Piyush Goyal Indian Railways reservation Women reservation
