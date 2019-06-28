Boy refuses to get drugs, faces acid attack in Uttar Pradesh

By IANS

LUCKNOW: When a 14-year-old boy refused to work as a drug courier for three youths, they poured acid into his mouth. The boy has suffered partial loss of speech and is presently undergoing treatment at Lucknow's Balrampur Hospital.

The incident, according to reports, took place on Wednesday in Faizullahganj area under Madion police station. The matter came to light on Thursday evening, when the victim's family lodged an FIR.

According to reports, the boy is the son of a carpenter. He left home for some work on Wednesday morning and returned in the afternoon, screaming with pain. He had covered his mouth with a cloth.

The family immediately took him to hospital, where the doctors said that his mouth had suffered burn injuries due to acid.

The victim informed the police through sign language that three men had poured acid in his mouth. He was not able to give any further details about the incident, but after making much effort he named one Noor as one of the accused.

The boy's mother claimed that her son was attacked when he refused to supply narcotics to the miscreants. She claimed that he was being pressurised by some youths.

Meanwhile, doctors said that the boy is out of danger but they were not sure about the extent of damage caused to his vocal chords and speech.

Station House Officer - Madion, Santosh Kumar said that inquiries revealed that Noor lived in Faizullaganj.

Noor was picked up and his photo was shown to the victim who identified him as one of the assailants. Noor was then arrested and booked for voluntarily causing grievous hurt. He is being interrogated and hunt for two others is underway.

"We still do not know the motive behind the attack because Noor is denying his involvement," the SHO said.