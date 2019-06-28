Home Nation

Boy refuses to get drugs, faces acid attack in Uttar Pradesh

The incident, according to reports, took place on Wednesday in Faizullahganj area under Madion police station.

Published: 28th June 2019 12:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2019 12:46 PM   |  A+A-

Acid Attack

For representational purposes

By IANS

LUCKNOW: When a 14-year-old boy refused to work as a drug courier for three youths, they poured acid into his mouth. The boy has suffered partial loss of speech and is presently undergoing treatment at Lucknow's Balrampur Hospital.

The incident, according to reports, took place on Wednesday in Faizullahganj area under Madion police station. The matter came to light on Thursday evening, when the victim's family lodged an FIR.

According to reports, the boy is the son of a carpenter. He left home for some work on Wednesday morning and returned in the afternoon, screaming with pain. He had covered his mouth with a cloth.

The family immediately took him to hospital, where the doctors said that his mouth had suffered burn injuries due to acid.

The victim informed the police through sign language that three men had poured acid in his mouth. He was not able to give any further details about the incident, but after making much effort he named one Noor as one of the accused.

The boy's mother claimed that her son was attacked when he refused to supply narcotics to the miscreants. She claimed that he was being pressurised by some youths.

Meanwhile, doctors said that the boy is out of danger but they were not sure about the extent of damage caused to his vocal chords and speech.

Station House Officer - Madion, Santosh Kumar said that inquiries revealed that Noor lived in Faizullaganj.

Noor was picked up and his photo was shown to the victim who identified him as one of the assailants. Noor was then arrested and booked for voluntarily causing grievous hurt. He is being interrogated and hunt for two others is underway.

"We still do not know the motive behind the attack because Noor is denying his involvement," the SHO said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh Crime Uttar Pradesh acid attack
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IAF lauds pilot of Jaguar jet for averting tragedy
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
Gallery
It was a defeat that left Sri Lanka with a lot to do in their last two games | AP
South Africa dent Sri Lanka World Cup hopes
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp