Home Nation

Bulandshahr violence: Sedition charges to be slapped on 44, UP government gives sanction

The main accused to be slapped with sedition charges include Bajrang Dal local convenor Yogesh Raj and BJP youth wing leader Shikhar Agarwal.

Published: 28th June 2019 09:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2019 10:36 PM   |  A+A-

Cops inspect after several vehicles were set on fire by a mob during a protest over the alleged illegal slaughter of cattle in Bulandshahr. (File photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: UP government has granted sanction to invoke sedition charges under Section 124 A of Indian Penal Code (IPC) against 44 persons accused of gruesome lynching of police inspector Subodh Kumar Singh and killing of a youth followed by major violence over alleged cow slaughter in Bulandshahr in December last year.

Notably, the violence was triggered when a tractor-trolley loaded with cow carcass was spotted by the villagers parked in a field of Mahaw village near Chingrawati Police picket under Syana police station area in Bulandshahr on December 3, 2018.

The protest of the residents of three adjoining villages had turned violent resulting in the lynching of SHO Syana police station Subodh Kumar Singh and killing of a youth Sumit by a police bullet. The villagers, who were protesting against illegal slaughterhouses and cow slaughter, had even set Chingrawati police picket afire.

Subsequently, an FIR was lodged against 27 (named) and over 80 unidentified persons for indulging in violence. They all were booked under over a dozen IPC Sections including 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 395 (dacoity), 333 (grievous hurt to public servant), 124A (Sedition).

In fact, the sedition charges are invoked against a person if found bringing or attempting to bring into hatred or contempt, or exciting disaffection towards the Government established by law through words, either spoken or written, or by signs, or by visible representation, or otherwise. In such cases, the recommended punishment is at least the imprisonment for life.

Interacting with media on Friday, investigation officer (IO) in the case, Raghvendra Mishra said: "We have received the sanction letter from the state government to invoke sedition case against 44 accused in the violence. The letter has been submitted in the court."

It may be recalled that the IO was given a dressing down in the chief judicial magistrate (CJM) court on March 6, 2019, for filing the charge sheet carrying the sedition charges under Section 124 A IPC against the accused without the state government’s sanction.

The main accused to be slapped with sedition charges include Bajrang Dal local convenor Yogesh Raj and BJP youth wing leader Shikhar Agarwal, both who were accused of instigating crowds and later remained absconding for a month. While Yogesh was arrested on January 3 while Agarwal was nabbed from Hapur on January 10.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bulandshahr violence sedition charge Subodh Kumar Singh cow lynchings
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IAF lauds pilot of Jaguar jet for averting tragedy
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
Gallery
It was a defeat that left Sri Lanka with a lot to do in their last two games | AP
South Africa dent Sri Lanka World Cup hopes
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp