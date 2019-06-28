Home Nation

Civic official hit by BJP MLA with bat admitted in hospital

The BJP legislators bail plea had been turned down two times by local courts in as many days.

Akash Vijayvargiya

BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya (Photo | Twitter/ANI)

By PTI

INDORE: The Indore civic body officer attacked by BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya with a cricket bat Wednesday has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a private hospital here, a doctor said Friday.

The officer, Dhirendra Singh Bais (46), was hit by a cricket bat-wielding Akash Vijayvargiya, the son of BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, in full public view when an Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) team went to demolish a dilapidated house at Ganji compound here.

Bais was admitted to the ICU of a private hospital in the Palasia area late Thursday night for treatment of high blood pressure, said the doctor of the medical facility.

He is stable now, the doctor said. The first-time MLA was arrested and produced in a magistrates court within hours of the assault. The court had sent him to jail under judicial custody till July 11.

ALSO READ | Refused bail plea hearing, Akash Vijayvargiya now arrested in another case 

Akash Vijayvargiya's counsels are now likely to move a bail plea in a special court in Bhopal designated to fast track cases related to MPs and MLAs of Madhya Pradesh, said a Bhopal-based district court lawyer.

The special court would seek case diary from the Indore district police after the bail application comes up for hearing before it, he said.

This will take some time and the MLA's bail plea is likely to be heard Saturday, the lawyer added.

The incident, which was caught on camera, took place when the 34-year-old MLA from the Indore III seat was opposing demolition of the dilapidated house.

