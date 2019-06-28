Home Nation

Congress dissolves 280 block committees in Delhi

Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit took the decision hours after meeting President Rahul Gandhi to discuss the reasons for the party's rout on all seven seats in Delhi.

Published: 28th June 2019 05:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2019 01:12 PM   |  A+A-

Former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit

Former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In the first measure to overhaul the organisation after the crushing defeat in the parliamentary elections, Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit on Friday dissolved all 280 block committees with ‘immediate effect’ in the national capital.

The decision came after an adverse report submitted by a five-member committee, which was set up to look for causes that led to the party’s debacle in the general elections.

Delhi Congress spokesperson Jitender Singh Kochar said Dikshit took the decision in consonance with the report submitted by the committee.

Kochar said the party has started the process to reconstitute committees. “As the elections are due next year, the process for reconstruction of block committees has begun. Observers will be appointed soon, who will go and talk to the people in blocks for selection of workers. Whoever doing good work will be picked.”Dikshit could not be reached for her comments.

In May, Dikshit had formed the panel comprising four senior Delhi Congress leaders and Congress national spokesperson Pawan Khera, who was her political advisor during her tenure as the chief minister. The committee was given 10 days to prepare a report. Other members of the panel were former MP Parvez Hashmi, former Delhi health minister AK Walia, Shastri, former Speaker of Delhi Assembly Yoganand Shastri and former MLA Jaikishan.

A senior Congress leader, who was a member of the panel, said the recommendations to reorganise the party was given after several grassroots workers complained against the ‘weak’ organisational setup.

“A majority of the people had complained that the organisation did not work. Leaders, appeared before us, would tell us names of the party leaders, who worked against the interest of the party and candidates in the elections. It was one of the major reasons for poor performance.”

Block committees are important units as they have direct connect with party workers. These units are responsible to implement the decisions and strategies chalked out by the state leadership.“Block committees work on the ground level. One of their significant responsibilities is to hold meetings. Some of the block panels, which were dissolved on Friday, were formed just before the election by Delhi Congress in-charge PC Chacko and some were nominated by Ajay Maken,” said a Congress leader.

After resigning, Lilothia releases a video on Twitter

Delhi PCC working president Rajesh Lilothia later issued a video on Twitter explaining his reason for resigning.  He was among the several Congress leaders who resigned after the recent poll debacle.

A common letter of resignation was being circulated on social media with the names and signatures of certain Congressmen, including those of Haryana Mahila Congress chief Sumitra Chauhan.

However, there was no official word from the party itself about the letter.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sheila Dikshit Delhi Congress
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IAF lauds pilot of Jaguar jet for averting tragedy
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
Gallery
It was a defeat that left Sri Lanka with a lot to do in their last two games | AP
South Africa dent Sri Lanka World Cup hopes
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp