Flood in Assam affects nearly 10,000

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI In the first wave of the floods in Assam this year, 9,902 people in five districts have been affected.



According to official sources, those marooned are from 20 villages of Dhemaji, Chirang, Nalbari, Jorhat and Dibrugarh districts. Cropland affected was in 865 hectares of land.



The authorities set up two relief camps in Chirang and one each in Nalbari and Jorhat where over 900 people were lodged.



Rivers such as Brahmaputra and Jia Bharali were flowing above danger level at two places.