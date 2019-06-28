Home Nation

Goa CM calls meeting over app service, taxi operators' row

Deputy Speaker of Assembly Michael Lobo, who has taken initiative to curb the clashes between the two groups of taxi operators, said the meeting will be held Monday.

Published: 28th June 2019 06:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2019 06:53 PM   |  A+A-

Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Goa CM Pramod Sawant (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PANAJI: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has called a meeting to resolve the dispute between tourist taxi operators and app-based taxi service in the state.

Deputy Speaker of Assembly Michael Lobo, who has taken initiative to curb the clashes between the two groups of taxi operators, said the meeting will be held Monday.

The Goa Tourism Development Corporation is supporting Goa Miles, an app-based taxi service. Lobo said Goa Miles is a private venture and hence tourist taxi operators are unwilling to join it, but they would be ready to join a similar app-based service if the state government launched it.

MLAs from the coastal belt too have been invited for Monday's meeting, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pramod Sawant Goa CM App Service Taxi
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IAF lauds pilot of Jaguar jet for averting tragedy
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
Gallery
It was a defeat that left Sri Lanka with a lot to do in their last two games | AP
South Africa dent Sri Lanka World Cup hopes
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp