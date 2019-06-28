Home Nation

Government working on 'One nation, one card' for procuring ration: Ram Vilas Paswan

Published: 28th June 2019 04:11 PM

Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan

Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government is working on introducing the formula of "One nation, one card" whereby the poor can get ration through ration cards anywhere in the country, Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan informed the Rajya Sabha on Friday.

The minister said food subsidy by the government has touched Rs 1,45,000 crore and wheat at Rs 2 per kg and rice at Rs 3 per kg are provided to the poor under the scheme.

The minister said there are no changes initiated in the scheme despite the high cost of food procurement and there is no leakage in the scheme as the same is distributed to the poor in coordination with the state government.

"There are no changes made in the scheme in the last five years and wheat, rice and other food items are provided to the poor through ration cards at subsidised rates.

"The government is working on implementing 'one nation, one card formula', whereby any poor person can travel across and can take their ration from anywhere in the country," Paswan told the House.

The minister said states provide the demand and the Centre provides foodgrains under the food subsidy scheme through ration cards at PDS depots across the country.

