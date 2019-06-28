Home Nation

In three days, stray dogs maul two sleeping babies to death in UP's Saharanpur

In the latest incident, ferocious stray dogs dragged a 28-day-old baby boy away to the forest area while the infant was sleeping next to his mother at home. 

Published: 28th June 2019 06:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2019 06:25 PM   |  A+A-

Dogs

For representational purposes (File photo | EPS)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Sharing a border with hill state of Uttarakhand on one side and Haryana on the other, Saharanpur is grappling with wild dog menace. In the last three days, the canines have attacked and killed two infants.

The latest incident took place in Dayalpur village under Behat police station area in Saharanpur late on Thursday night when the ferocious stray dogs dragged a 28-day-old baby boy away to the forest area while the infant was sleeping next to his mother at home. 

The dogs mauled the baby whose remains were recovered later from the forest.

As per sources, differently abled Ram Karan's wife finally gave birth to a boy just 28 days back after having six daughters. On Thursday night, when the baby was sleeping beside his mother Ramesho, he was attacked by stray dogs and dragged away to the forest.

The canines mauled the infant.

“As soon as Ramesho got the sense of child being dragged, she started screaming but by then the canines had taken him away holding him in mouth,” said the police sources.

The villagers are gripped in the fear of dogs. Ram Karan’s family searched the child entire night. When they reached the forest on Friday morning, they spotted the body of the infant mauled by dogs.

An equally shocking incident had happened on Tuesday when a three-month-old Abhimanyu, son of one Rajneesh, was mauled to death by stray dogs in the same district. 

In that case, the kid was sleeping with his mother in the courtyard.
On Tuesday morning, the mutilated body of the infant, whose head was missing, was found in the fields.

In April- May last year, stray dogs had killed over a dozen children in Khairabad tehsil of Sitapur district. People had stopped their children from going to school or anywhere out of their homes.

While the scared villagers were demanding a solution to the growing dog menace, a special team was called in form Mathura to round up the dogs. 

Moreover, elders of the village and home guards guard the village whole night to keep a watch on stray animals.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
UP stray dog menace Saharanpur dog menace infant death
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IAF lauds pilot of Jaguar jet for averting tragedy
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
Gallery
It was a defeat that left Sri Lanka with a lot to do in their last two games | AP
South Africa dent Sri Lanka World Cup hopes
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp