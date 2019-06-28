In three days, stray dogs maul two sleeping babies to death in UP's Saharanpur

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Sharing a border with hill state of Uttarakhand on one side and Haryana on the other, Saharanpur is grappling with wild dog menace. In the last three days, the canines have attacked and killed two infants.

The latest incident took place in Dayalpur village under Behat police station area in Saharanpur late on Thursday night when the ferocious stray dogs dragged a 28-day-old baby boy away to the forest area while the infant was sleeping next to his mother at home.

The dogs mauled the baby whose remains were recovered later from the forest.

As per sources, differently abled Ram Karan's wife finally gave birth to a boy just 28 days back after having six daughters. On Thursday night, when the baby was sleeping beside his mother Ramesho, he was attacked by stray dogs and dragged away to the forest.

The canines mauled the infant.

“As soon as Ramesho got the sense of child being dragged, she started screaming but by then the canines had taken him away holding him in mouth,” said the police sources.

The villagers are gripped in the fear of dogs. Ram Karan’s family searched the child entire night. When they reached the forest on Friday morning, they spotted the body of the infant mauled by dogs.

An equally shocking incident had happened on Tuesday when a three-month-old Abhimanyu, son of one Rajneesh, was mauled to death by stray dogs in the same district.

In that case, the kid was sleeping with his mother in the courtyard.

On Tuesday morning, the mutilated body of the infant, whose head was missing, was found in the fields.

In April- May last year, stray dogs had killed over a dozen children in Khairabad tehsil of Sitapur district. People had stopped their children from going to school or anywhere out of their homes.

While the scared villagers were demanding a solution to the growing dog menace, a special team was called in form Mathura to round up the dogs.

Moreover, elders of the village and home guards guard the village whole night to keep a watch on stray animals.