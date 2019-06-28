Home Nation

Militant killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam

SRINAGAR: A militant was Friday killed in an encounter with security forces in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

On a credible input, a cordon and search operation was launched by security forces in Kralpora Checkpora area of central Kashmir's Budgam district, a police spokesman said.

He said during the search operation, the hiding militants fired on the search party of the forces.

The fire was retaliated by the forces, leading to an encounter in which one militant was killed and the body was retrieved from the site of the encounter, the spokesman said.

He said the identity and affiliation of the killed militant is being ascertained.

Arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of encounter, he added.

The spokesman said with the efforts of police and security forces, it was a clean operation and no collateral damage took place during the exchange of fire.

