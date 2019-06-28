Home Nation

Muslim cab driver thrashed, forced to say 'Jai Shri Ram' in Maharashtra's Thane

The Ola cab driver Faisal Usman Khan was thrashed by at least four-five persons, in a drunken state, who came on two-wheelers.

Published: 28th June 2019 11:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2019 11:50 PM

By IANS

THANE (MAHARASHTRA): An Ola cab driver was assaulted and almost lynched by some persons who also forced the victim to chant 'Jai Shri Ram', officials said here on Friday.

While three accused have already been arrested and remanded in police custody till June 29, Mumbra Police are on the lookout for some more suspects in the incident that occurred last Saturday.

According to police, on June 22 night, the Ola cabbie from Mumbra, Faisal Usman Khan, 25, had gone to pick up some passengers from Diva on the far end of the Thane district, adjoining Mumbai.

En route, his vehicle broke down on the Agasan Road and he was trying to repair it with the parking lights blinking.

Suddenly, at least four-five persons, in a drunken state, came on two-wheelers and entered into a petty argument with Khan and started thrashing him, even as the scared passengers fled from the cab.

At one point, when he invoked the name of 'allah', the attackers realized that he belonged to a community and forced him to say 'Jai Shri Ram'.

The injured and bleeding victim, in order to avoid further thrashing, obliged them by repeating 'Jai Shri Ram', and fell unconscious as they continued to beat him up.

Later, when he revived he was in the cab and his mobile phone was stolen, he said.

Later, he narrated the entire incident in a video clip which went viral, attracting condemnation from various quarters and coverage in the local media.

Mumbra Police swung into action and nabbed three persons from Diva - Jaideep Munde, Anil Suryawanshi and Mangesh Munde - and booked them under various sections of IPC.

