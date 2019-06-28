PM Narendra Modi to launch BJP’s membership drive from Kashi on July 6

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: After securing a bigger mandate than its previous term, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to commence its fresh membership drive which is likely to be launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from his parliamentary constituency -- Varanasi -- on July 6 which happens to be the birth anniversary of party ideologue late Shyama Prasad Mookerjee.

While the preparations for the PM’s Varanasi visit are already underway, the much-hyped nationwide membership drive of the party will continue till August 10, 2019. The saffron party claims to be the world’s biggest political party with 11 crore members at present.

“The preparations for the proposed visit of PM Modi in Kashi region are on. The venue for launching party’s membership drive has been spotted and it will be finalized soon,” said a state office-bearer of the organisation in Lucknow.

As per the party sources, the drive would be carried at booth level and individual membership with a focus on booths where party’s performance has not been up to the expectations.

“This time during the membership we will focus on the constituencies where we have limited presence and those sections of society from where we need more support like minorities to win their trust and live up to PM’s call for ‘Sabka Vishwas’ along with Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas,” said a senior BJP leader.

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and party Vice-President Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been made the convenor of the membership drive.

The campaign for active membership (members who participate in the party's activities) will take off on August 16 and would go on till next month end with a target to rope in 20 per cent more active members and it stands out to be 2.20 crore.

The membership drive will be undertaken through missed calls too and the party workers would visit booth level members too to verify their authenticity.