'Religious separatism': BJP slams Mamata's 'dining halls for Muslim-majority schools' suggestion

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Friday called Mamata Banerjee government's decision to construct mid-day meal dining halls in state-run schools with over 70 per cent Muslim students a political move to appease the minority.

"We condemn this segregation of students on the basis of religion. Mamata Banerjee only wants to do minority appeasement politics. Construction of a midday meal dining halls is a good thing, but it should be done in all the schools alike," BJP national spokesperson and MP G V L Narasimha Rao said on Friday.

In a letter to district education officer and district inspector of schools, the West Bengal Minority Affairs and Madrasah Education Department (MAMED) had sought a list of government schools with over 70 percent Muslim students for the construction of dining halls.

"There is fascism in West Bengal in every way. This is why BJP gained ground in the state," Rao added.

Several other BJP leaders also extended their comments on the TMC government's decision.

West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh said, "This is condemnable. If you want to construct dining halls for students, do it for all the schools. This is purely a political move."

"Vinash kale vipreet buddhi," said Minister of State for Environment Babul Supriyo adding, "Why create a religious divide in schools? Everyone agrees that Mamata Banerjee is solely responsible for the rise of TMC and she will also be the one destroys it."

"She is embedding religious separatism in the children's minds. This is wrong," said BJP leader Roopa Ganguly.