TMC delegation will be welcomed with 'Jai Shri Ram' chants in Bhatpara: BJP's Arjun Singh

A delegation of the ruling Trinamool Congress party is scheduled to visit Bhatpara today to take stock of the situation after the violence which claimed the lives of two people.

Published: 28th June 2019 05:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2019 05:05 PM   |  A+A-

BJP MP from Barrackpore, Arjun Singh (Photo | Facebook)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: BJP MP from Barrackpore, Arjun Singh, said Trinamool Congress (TMC) delegation to Bhatpara will be welcomed with 'Jai Shri Ram' chants and added that the TMC was trying to reap benefits by coming after the BJP delegation in the area.

"The TMC delegation to Bhatpara will be welcomed with 'Jai Shri Ram' chants. The situation in the area is under control after the visit by the BJP delegation in Bhatpara, there is peace in the area. Now TMC wants to send its delegation to claim they are responsible for ushering peace there. That is why they are sending their delegation after the BJP delegation's visit," Singh told reporters here on Thursday.

A delegation of the ruling Trinamool Congress party is scheduled to visit Bhatpara today to take stock of the situation after the violence which claimed the lives of two people and left several others injured in the area.

On June 20, clashes broke out between two groups suspected to be affiliated to the ruling TMC and the BJP in Bhatpara. The area comes under Barrackpore Lok Sabha constituency, a seat won by the BJP. During the violence, the two groups hurled crude bombs at each other and gunshots were also fired.

Earlier on Tuesday, the BJP delegation submitted its report to party's national president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the alleged killing of its workers and violence in Bhatpara region of West Bengal.

The delegation was led by BJP Member of Parliament (MP) SS Ahluwalia and comprised of Satya Pal Singh and Vishnu Dayal Ram.

