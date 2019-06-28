Home Nation

Waterlogging, traffic and flight delays: Monsoon hits Mumbai with usual woes

Besides Mumbai, adjoining districts of Thane, Raigad and Palghar also received good rains since last night, spelling cheer for the farmers and commoners.

Published: 28th June 2019 04:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2019 04:40 PM   |  A+A-

Commuters wade through a water-logged street after heavy rainfall in Thane on 28 June 2019. (Photo | PTI)

Commuters wade through a water-logged street after heavy rainfall in Thane on 28 June 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Monsoon made a grand entry in Mumbai and surrounding areas on Friday, hitting normal life with the usual woes of water-logging, delays in flights, road and train traffic.

The lifelines of the city - the Central Railway (CR), Western Railway (WR) and the main roads and Eastern Express Highway (EEH) and Western Express Highway (WEH) - were hit with water-logging in several places as rains continued to lash the city almost incessantly since midnight.

An airport official said there were normal visibility-related delays of average 15 minutes, mainly for incoming services, but operations continued largely unaffected.

The Andheri subway was shut as it was flooded with some vehicles stranded inside and there were huge traffic snarls on both the EEH and WEH. However, the northern arm of WEH was near-normal as traffic remained mobile though crawling.

The Mumbai Traffic Police imposed diversions in many parts of the city including Sion, Dadar, Kurla, Sewri, Chembur, Khar, Bandra, Andheri, Kanjurmarg, Bhandup, Wadala, and Kings Circle as the main roads were submerged in up to two-three feet waters.

Local trains on both the CR and WR were affected with delays ranging from 15-45 minutes, owing to water-logging on railway lines, stranding millions of commuters, especially students. The tracks were flooded in parts of Palghar, Thane and eastern and western suburbs on the suburban section.

According to the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., the city received 53 mm rains, the eastern suburbs got 92 mm and the western suburbs recorded 77 mm rainfall.

Suburbs of Andheri, Juhu, Vikhroli, Kurla and others received in excess of 100 mm rains during the same period.

The IMD Mumbai has forecast a few heavy spells of rains this evening and a wet weekend as rains will continue over the next two days.

The rains brought relief from the sultry heat with temperatures hovering at a minimum of 24 degrees Celsius and maximum of 30 degrees Celsius since morning.

Besides Mumbai, adjoining districts of Thane, Raigad and Palghar also received good rains since last night, spelling cheer for the farmers and commoners.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
rains monsoon Mumbai rains Maharashtra rains
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IAF lauds pilot of Jaguar jet for averting tragedy
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
Gallery
It was a defeat that left Sri Lanka with a lot to do in their last two games | AP
South Africa dent Sri Lanka World Cup hopes
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp