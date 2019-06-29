Home Nation

BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya gets bail in assault on municipal official case

District prosecution officer Rajendra Upadhaya said that the court asked the MLA to furnish a personal bail bond of Rs 50,000 in the case of assault and Rs 20,000 in the other case.

Published: 29th June 2019 07:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2019 08:04 PM

Akash Vijayvargiya

BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya (Photo | Twitter/ANI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya’s MLA son Akash Vijayvargiya, who was arrested on Wednesday for attacking a civic body officer with a cricket bat in Indore, was finally granted bail by a special court in Bhopal on Saturday.

Hearing the arguments of the counsels representing the Indore-III MLA and counter arguments of the government counsel, the special court in Bhopal finally granted bail to the first-time legislator in two cases – Wednesday’s assault on the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) officer Dhirendra Singh Bayas and a June 15 protest case.

According to Akash’s counsel Pushyamitra Bhargava, the special court (MP/MLA cases) granted bail to the legislator in the assault case on presentation of personal and surety bonds of Rs 50,000 each and bail in the June 15 protest case on presentation of personal and surety bonds of Rs 20,000 each.

The BJP MLA, who is lodged in jail in Indore, however, is likely to be released from jail on Sunday morning only.

Akash was arrested on Wednesday for assaulting IMC Zone III officer Dhirendra Singh Bayas with a cricket bat, when the IMC team had gone to Ganji Compound area in Indore for demolishing a dilapidated house the same day. A local judicial magistrate first class court, while denying bail, had sent Akash the same day into judicial custody till July 11. The same day he was arrested formally by Indore police in the June 15 case pertaining to protests against unscheduled power cuts in Indore.

The next day, on Thursday, the District and Sessions Court in Indore too had rejected the legislator’s bail plea and asked him to file the bail plea in the Special Court in Bhopal designated to hear cases pertaining to former and present MP and MLAs, after which the MLA’s counsel filed fresh bail pleas in both cases before the Bhopal court. 

