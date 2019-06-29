G20 summit: China, Russia to work with India in order to eliminate terrorism

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India secured significant victories at its trilateral meeting with China and Russia and the five BRICS nations, when in separate communiqués, the countries joined to emphatically reiterate India’s concerns over global terrorism while agreeing to work together to eliminate terror in all forms and manifestations and for closer policy coordination to eradicate its breeding grounds worldwide.

The trilateral meeting, Friday, saw Prime Minister Narendra Modi meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss global hot spots.

Modi said, “As the world’s leading economies, the exchange of views between us on the economic, political and global security situation is important and the tri-lateral meeting was a useful medium of discussion and coordination on major global issues.”

The above declaration in a joint communiqué of the 16th Meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the three countries on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan and later bolstered by the BRICS call to prevent terrorist actions from their territories and prevent financing of such networks, came as a significant gain for India in its push to isolate Pakistan, post Pulwama attacks.

The BRICS countries — Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa — in its joint statement said, “We strongly condemn terrorist attacks, including against BRICS countries, in all forms and manifestations, wherever and by whomsoever committed”.

Without naming any other country, all five leaders also reiterated their commitment to fight the exploitation of internet for terrorist purposes.