Home Nation

Harsh Vardhan bans 'unhealthy' snacks including biscuits in his ministry

The new health minister, a doctor himself, has ordered that only healthy snacks will be served during meetings.

Published: 29th June 2019 03:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2019 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

Harsh Vardhan, Modi Cabinet

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan (File | PTI)

By Sumi Sukanya dutta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Officials in the Union health ministry will soon have to hold their craving for biscuits and other ‘unhealthy’ snacks.

According to a recent circular, health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has ordered a complete ban on unhealthy snacks such as biscuits in the ministry.

The new health minister, a doctor himself, has ordered that only healthy snacks will be served during meetings.

The new food menu includes dates, almonds, walnuts, lahiya chana (mix of roasted puffed rice and roasted grams) and bhuna chana (roasted grams).

“Hon’ble HFM has desired that only healthy snacks are to be served in official meetings and biscuits are to be avoided,” said the circular shared with all officials in the ministry, ranging from the secretary to section officers.

The circular, dated June 19 and issued by Deputy Secretary Ziley Singh Vical, reiterated that a previous administrative order on not using plastic water bottles in meetings will be followed in “letter and spirit.”

It said departmental canteens have been advised not to stock biscuits and only healthy snacks are to be served in official meetings.

However, the order has created a flutter within the ministry with some officials wondering whether the minister is right in trying to enforce food habits on his officers.

“Things like what one should eat are best left to the individual to decide,” said one official, who felt the minister’s preference could have been communicated as an advisory rather than an order.

Vardhan is a qualified ENT surgeon and is known for advocating lifestyle changes. In his earlier stint as health minister, he had sought to remove fast food from schools.

The minister could not be contacted for comments as he is currently in Japan to attend the G20 session for health ministers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dr Harsh Vardhan Health Ministry
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IAF lauds pilot of Jaguar jet for averting tragedy
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
Gallery
It was a defeat that left Sri Lanka with a lot to do in their last two games | AP
South Africa dent Sri Lanka World Cup hopes
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp