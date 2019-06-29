Home Nation

Gangster's wife, servant held in Congress leader Vikas Chaudhary's murder case

On June 27, Haryana Congress leader Chaudhary was shot dead in broad daylight by unknown assailants at Faridabad.

Published: 29th June 2019 03:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2019 04:41 PM   |  A+A-

Haryana Congress leader Vikas Chaudhary. (Photo | Twitter)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Haryana police Saturday arrested two persons, including a woman, in connection with the murder of a Congress leader in Faridabad.

Roshini, wife of notorious gangster Kaushal and their servant Naresh were arrested in connection with the murder of Vikas Chaudhary.

ALSO READ | Haryana Congress spokesman Vikas Chaudhary shot dead in Faridabad

There was some financial dispute between the accused Kaushal and the deceased Chaudhary, leading to the murder. Roshini is a resident of Naharpur and Naresh alias Chand hailing from Gurugram have been arrested for allegedly conspiring with Kaushal to murder Chaudhary.

Sources said that as per the initial interrogation of the alleged accused Roshini planned the murder of Chaudhary on directions of her husband and Naresh had procured and supplied weapons to the four hitmen. Two among them --Vikas and Sachin from Gurugram and Faridabad respectively -- have been identified, while two others are yet to be identified. 

Naresh identified Vikas from the CCTV footage procured by the police and confirmed that he supplied weapons to him. The main accused Kaushal is still at large. 

"Vikas and Sachin besides other accomplices are still at large and we will arrest them soon. The car Maruti
SX4 used in the crime has been seized on the basis of the information provided by Naresh. Both Roshini and Naresh provided the weapons to the other accused,’’ ACP (Crime) Anil Kumar of Faridabad Police said. 

"Kaushal had a problem in some financial transactions which he had with Chaudhary,’’ Kumar said. Kaushal’s gang has been involved in several cases of murder, attempt to murder and extortion. Also a few days back his live-in-partner had been arrested from Delhi for her involvement in these cases in Gurugram.

Chaudhary was shot dead outside the gym in Sector 9 of Faridabad on Thursday morning. Around twelve bullets were fired at him.  CCTV footage showed the accused getting out of the SX4 standing on the road. Then one of the accused was seen circling back to check if Chaudhary was dead or not.  

TAGS
Congress leader murder Vikas chaudhary
