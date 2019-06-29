Home Nation

I represent an 'inclusive' India: Nusrat Jahan reacts to 'fatwa' over attire, sindoor

'I represent an inclusive India which is beyond the barriers of caste, creed and religion,' Jahan said in a statement that she later shared on Twitter.

Mimi Chakraborty and Nusrat Jahan

Actors and Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs Mimi Chakraborty and Nusrat Jahan (R) at Parliament House complex during the Budget Session, in New Delhi, Tuesday, June 25, 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

KOLKATA: After being criticised for sporting vermilion and bangles and not wearing a 'burqa' in Parliament, actor-turned-politician Nusrat Jahan on Saturday said that she represents an "inclusive India".

"I represent an inclusive India which is beyond the barriers of caste, creed and religion," Jahan said in a statement that she later shared on Twitter.

She also wrote that she "respects all religions".

"I still remain a Muslim and none should comment on what I choose to wear. Faith is beyond attire and is more about believing and practicing the invaluable doctrines of all religions," Jahan said.

Criticising her "un-Islamic" post-marriage appearance at her oath-taking ceremony in Parliament on June 25, a group of Muslim clerics had issued a 'fatwa' against the newly-married Member of Parliament.

Jahan tied the knot with businessman Nikhil Jain on June 19.

