I represent an 'inclusive' India: Nusrat Jahan reacts to 'fatwa' over attire, sindoor

KOLKATA: After being criticised for sporting vermilion and bangles and not wearing a 'burqa' in Parliament, actor-turned-politician Nusrat Jahan on Saturday said that she represents an "inclusive India".



"I represent an inclusive India which is beyond the barriers of caste, creed and religion," Jahan said in a statement that she later shared on Twitter.



She also wrote that she "respects all religions".

"I still remain a Muslim and none should comment on what I choose to wear. Faith is beyond attire and is more about believing and practicing the invaluable doctrines of all religions," Jahan said.

Paying heed or reacting to comments made by hardliners of any religion only breeds hatred and violence, and history bears testimony to that..

Criticising her "un-Islamic" post-marriage appearance at her oath-taking ceremony in Parliament on June 25, a group of Muslim clerics had issued a 'fatwa' against the newly-married Member of Parliament.

Jahan tied the knot with businessman Nikhil Jain on June 19.