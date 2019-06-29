Home Nation

Kashmir parties united in condemning Amit Shah’s Article 370 statement

Senior National Conference leader and MP, Justice (Retd) Hasnain Masoodi said Article 370 is permanent.

Published: 29th June 2019 03:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2019 11:17 AM

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: After Amit Shah said Article 370 of the Constitution is a “temporary” provision, the political parties in Jammu and Kashmir unanimously rejected the statement made by the Union Home Minister in the Lok Sabha.

Senior National Conference leader and MP, Justice (Retd) Hasnain Masoodi said Article 370 is permanent. “None else than Supreme Court has stated that Article 370 is a permanent law and over the years assumed status of permanent law of Constitution,” he said, adding that the central government does not have a legal tool and legal framework to remove it.

“Parliament cannot do it because it prohibits any modification. If anyone had the powers to amend or change, it was the Constituent Assembly of Jammu and Kashmir. The Constituent Assembly had powers to make recommendations and modifications and then the President will proclaim it via a presidential order. The Constituent Assembly decided to have it intact. Theirs was the final call,” he said.

Masoodi asserted that both legally and constitutionally Article 370 cannot be removed.

“It is not permissible under the Constitution.”

Congress state chief Ghulam Ahmed Mir said the law cannot be removed.

“Article 370 is the strongest bridge between Jammu and Kashmir and India. And if the bridge is removed, then so many questions and issues will arise,” he said.

“This is just sloganeering with an eye on the Assembly polls,” he added.

Awami Ittihad Party chairman Sheikh Abdur Rashid said by dragging Article 370 every time, the BJP and the central government is insulting India’s Constitution.

