Home Nation

Lightning strike kills 14 in Jharkhand

The maximum of four people died in Latehar while two died in Lohardaga and Gumla each. Lightning also claimed three lives in Bokaro and one each in Jamshedpur, Palamu, Muri and Piparwar.

Published: 29th June 2019 03:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2019 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: As many as 14 people died on Thursday in different parts of Jharkhand, in lightning strikes.

Lightning claims the lives of 130 people on an average each year in the state.

The maximum of four people died in Latehar while two died in Lohardaga and Gumla each. Lightning also claimed three lives in Bokaro and one each in Jamshedpur, Palamu, Muri and Piparwar.

“Family member of those who died will be given compensation as per the guidelines of the State Government,” said Joint Secretary in Disaster Management Department Manish Kumar Tiwari.

At least 1,568 people have died in the last nine years by lightning strikes and has been declared as a disaster in the state for which Rs 4 lakh is compensation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jharkhand Lightning Strikes
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IAF lauds pilot of Jaguar jet for averting tragedy
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
Gallery
It was a defeat that left Sri Lanka with a lot to do in their last two games | AP
South Africa dent Sri Lanka World Cup hopes
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp