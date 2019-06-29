Lightning strike kills 14 in Jharkhand

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: As many as 14 people died on Thursday in different parts of Jharkhand, in lightning strikes.

Lightning claims the lives of 130 people on an average each year in the state.

The maximum of four people died in Latehar while two died in Lohardaga and Gumla each. Lightning also claimed three lives in Bokaro and one each in Jamshedpur, Palamu, Muri and Piparwar.

“Family member of those who died will be given compensation as per the guidelines of the State Government,” said Joint Secretary in Disaster Management Department Manish Kumar Tiwari.

At least 1,568 people have died in the last nine years by lightning strikes and has been declared as a disaster in the state for which Rs 4 lakh is compensation.